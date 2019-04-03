Sioux City
Mildred L. Blanchard, 87, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 1, 2019, after a short illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mildred "Millie" Lucille Blanchard was born on July 15, 1931, in Newcastle, Neb., to Jess and Gladys (Taylor) Bennett. Millie attended school in Newcastle. She was the middle child of three siblings.
She married Lawrence Blanchard on Oct. 28, 1950, in Sioux City. Together, they raised four children. Lawrence passed away on May 29, 2001. Millie worked at Bishop's Cafeteria, the Battery, Erwin Weller Fishing Tackle and retired from Interbake Foods at the age of 65.
Millie loved taking care of her vegetable garden and flowers including a beautiful rose garden. Her Koi fish pond was her pride and joy. She loved her two cats, Shadow and Mia. Some of her favorite things to do included camping with her family, fishing, traveling, baking, crocheting, taking pictures, and shopping at Menards and the Goodwill. She especially loved spending time with her family, which she always put first in her life. Her pies, desserts and dinner rolls were always requested at family gatherings.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Linda (Bill) Book, Michael (Laurie) Blanchard, Dennis Blanchard (Heather Thompson), and Laurie Blanchard, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, Lisa Klappal, Shelley Klappal, Brian (Carrie) Book, Eric (Jessica) Blanchard, Tyler (Stacy) Blanchard, Angie (Terry) Sorem, and Sarah Blanchard; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; sister, Mary Flagg; brother, Jesse Bennett; grandson, Ryan Blanchard; granddaughter, Whitney Blanchard; and nephew, Kenny Olmstead.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Siouxland for all of the wonderful care they gave to Millie.