Cherokee, Iowa
Mildred M. Johnson, 85, of Cherokee, passed away Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee. Monsignor Kenneth Seifried will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at Cherokee. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Mildred was born on Jan. 21, 1934, at Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Frank and Goldie (Alderson) Nock. She attended Emmetsburg Schools. She was married to Darrel L. Johnson on Nov. 29, 1953, at Emmetsburg, Iowa. Mildred had worked at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute, Gregg’s Hilltop Nursing Home and the Cherokee Villa as a CNA for many years.
Mildred was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three children, Darrel E. (Cindy) Johnson of Cleghorn, Iowa, Priscella (Steve) Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa, and Francis (Jeannett) Johnson of Kountze, Texas; five grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; five great-stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darrel in 2005; a daughter, Kathleen Johnson in 1980; four brothers; and three sisters.