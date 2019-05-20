Cherokee, Iowa
85, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Service: May 22 at 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 21 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home.
