Cherokee, Iowa

85, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Service: May 22 at 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 21 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home.

the life of: Mildred M. Johnson
