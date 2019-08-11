Sioux City
Mildred M. "Millie" Moore, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellendale, Iowa. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Struble, Iowa. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mildred was born on March 24, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the daughter of Henry and Margaret Brenner. Mildred graduated from high school in Wilkes-Barre and became an L.P.N. in 1969. She moved to Sioux City in 1980 and worked at St. Vincent Hospital for 21 years.
Mildred had been a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellendale. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in South Sioux City, where she loved to dance.
Mildred is survived by nieces and nephews; and her friends and neighbors, who loved her.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willis; and two sisters, Dorothy Gillespie and Josephine Sabalaske.