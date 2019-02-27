South Sioux City. formerly Ponca, Neb.
Mildred "Milly" White, 88, of South Sioux City, formerly of Ponca, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her residence after a lengthy illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca. The Revs. Andrew Sohm and David Liewer will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in South Creek Cemetery, rural Ponca. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Milly was born on Oct. 18, 1930, in rural Ponca, to Delbert and Kathleen (Scollard) Jones. She graduated from Ponca High School in 1948 and then worked at Wincharger Corporation in Sioux City until getting married.
Milly married Merle White on Jan. 24, 1953, in Ponca. They farmed in Martinsburg, Neb., before settling west of Ponca, where they farmed until retiring in 1991 and moving to South Sioux City.
Milly was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca. After moving to South Sioux City, she was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. Milly enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, gardening and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Larry White (Sue) of Sioux City, Murray White (Pam) of Jackson, Neb., Julie Kramper (Phil) of Jackson, and Tony White (Misha) of Moab, Utah; brothers and sisters-in-law, Anna Marie of Nebraska City, Neb., Duane White (Marlyn) of South Sioux City, and Kenny White (Margaret) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; nine grandchildren, Cory White, J.J. White, Chris White (Jamie), Kylee Kephart (Clif), Zachary Kramper, Korah Kramper, Kianna Kramper, Sophie Kramper and Noah White; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Milly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Randy White; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Grace) Jones and Dale (Bonnie Bostwick) Jones.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the wonderful caregivers who made it possible for Milly to stay in her home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ponca Community Education Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 568, Ponca, NE 68770, St Joseph Church in Ponca, or St. Michael's Church in South Sioux City.