Miles V. Klosterman, 86, of Sioux City passed away Friday, July 28, 2023.

Miles was born Oct. 22, 1936, in Sioux City, the son of Henry and Gustava Klosterman. He attended Central High School through 1955. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Quartermaster from 1955 to 1957, being in charge of navigation, ship control, and bridge watch duties. Following the Navy, he married Deanna Lou Noyes in 1957. To this union two children were born, Kristopher Miles and Kandace Mae.

Miles worked as a carpenter for A.C. Dohrman Construction, W.A. Klinger Construction, and Marian Health Center. He loved his profession and his fellow coworkers taking pride in his work as a finished carpenter. In 2021 he was awarded special recognition for his 67 years of active membership of Local Carpenter’s Union #948. He enjoyed mentoring young men and women in his trade. After retirement in 2003 he volunteered his time to teach young boys and girls about carpentry through the Kids Build Weekend Workshop program.

Miles was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish and target shoot at the Minnesota cabin that he and his father had built for his wife’s parents. He treasured many Canadian fishing trips where he shared memories with fellow carpenter friends and employers. With his son and grandson he hunted pheasant and deer in Iowa. He and Deanna also traveled to West Virginia to visit close family friends and hunt deer with them as well. Miles would also enjoy seeing the countryside through motorcycling and camping with his family and friends. Miles was a member of the Le Mars Gun Club and The Sioux City Strollers. He loved cars and was constantly researching his next car purchase while giving car advice to his kids and grandkids. He and Deanna enjoyed gardening together and often shared their produce with family and friends.

Miles was a member of Community of Christ Church. He served on the building committee for several years. When something needed to be done regarding the church structure, Miles was always the first person contacted for advice and implementation of the project.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna; son, Kristopher Klosterman and his wife, Alicia of Pierson; daughter, Kandi Vande Berg and her husband, Mark of Harlan; grandchildren, Katie Shively and her husband, Brett of Ankeny, Kyler Vande Berg and his wife, Sarah of Omaha, and step-granddaughter, Christina Loera of Sioux City; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Kinzlee Shively of Ankeny and step-great-grandchildren, Fernando and Diego Alferez and Aliana Nolasco of Sioux City; sister, Beverly Nelson of Bloomington, Minn.; sister-in-law, Judy Noyes of Sioux City; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry; and brother-in-law, Dee Noyes.