Millie (Plotkin) Altman

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Mildred "Millie" (Plotkin) Bailen Zavett Altman, 107, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Rose Blumkin Jewish Home in Omaha.

Millie is survived by a daughter, Sandra Bailen Scott; son, Lew (Debby) Bailen; Mrs. Eddie (Rena) Bailen; nieces, Rita Hall Ostravich and Barbara Hall Krigsten; sister-in-law, Mrs. Gerald (Sadie) Plotkin; three stepsons; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Bess Plotkin; husbands, Sam Bailen, Hy Zavett, and Charles Altman; sons, Harold and Eddie Bailen; brother, Gerald Plotkin; and sister, Mrs. Leonard (Ida) Hall.