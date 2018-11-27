Kingsley, Iowa
Milo C. Krogman, 90, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kingsley Specialty Care.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. and a Scripture wake service at 7 p.m., all at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.
Milo Clarence Krogman was born on July 7, 1928, to John and Mary (Berding) Krogman, in Le Mars, Iowa. He lived in the Kingsley-Remsen area his entire life.
On May 29, 1949, he married Marvel Cuthrell. They had three children, Marvin, Marilyn and Nancy. Milo ran heavy equipment for Bill Flewelling for years until he became a truck driver for Bob McDermott. When Bob sold out to Jeff Bremer, Milo stayed on with Jeff. Driving for Jeff was Milo's pride and joy. Milo would never hesitate to tell you that Jeff was such a great boss, he even sent him to drive school a few times. He always gave credit to his trucking buddy Jeff Crick (Coffee Cup) for saving his life.
Milo was very proud of his grandkids. He was known to wait for the school bus to drop them off, just to see how their day went and of course to give them a tootsie pop. They would open the gates at the baseball field for the little white pickup so he could enjoy the game. Milo and his little white pickup were well known on every street in Kingsley and will be deeply missed. Milo's faith was very important to him; there was no excuse to miss church. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Those who cherished his life are daughters, Marilyn "Mary" (Tim) Pridie of Odebolt, Iowa, and Nancy (Chris Kohn) Bainbridge of Quimby, Iowa; grandchildren, Shanda (Chewy) Mohr of Denison, Iowa, Troy Pridie of Denison, Mike (Jessica) Krogman of West Des Moines, Matt (Colleen) Krogman of St. Mary's, Iowa, Mindy (Brent) Ruhland of Le Mars, Michelle (David) Krogman of Burleson, Texas, Colleen (Josh) Peterson of Kingsley, Cristy (Neal) Rolling of Kingsley, Amy (Kevin Fischer) Lindgren of Hinton, Iowa, Amanda (Troy) Bainbridge of Kingsley, and Eric Lindgren of Fort Worth, Texas; 25 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren of whom he was very proud; sisters, Mert Pick, and Lorna Majores of Remsen, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Kaye (John) Anderson of Omaha, and Nancy (Eldon) Cuthrell of Sac City, Iowa; and nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marvel; son, Marvin; his parents; his in-laws; brother, Ambrose Krogman; sister, Germaine (Lloyd) Cronin; and in-laws, Eldon Cuthrell, Imajene (Jack) Spaulding and Colleen (Ron) Steele.