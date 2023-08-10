Milo E. Bengford

Sioux City

Milo E. Bengford, 72, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at his residence in Sioux City.

A visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug.10, 2023, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug.11, 2023, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Milo Eugene Bengford, the son of Joe and Dorothy (Williams) Bengford was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Carroll, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Odebolt, Iowa in 1968. In 1970, Milo enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Iwo Jima during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1974.

On June 29, 1974, Milo was united in marriage with Sharan Hummel in Sioux City. He began working in construction selling building materials and equipment for cranes. Milo then began doing kitchen remodeling and home renovation. At the age of 62, Milo retired and began mowing at the Green Valley golf course while still working on homes. He only completely stopped working when his health declined.

Milo was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and American Legion Post 697 in Morningside. He enjoyed golfing, stock car racing, fishing, and camping. Milo greatly cherished any time spent with his family.

Milo is survived by his wife, Sharan, of Sioux City; children, Bradley (Elizabeth) Bengford of Colorado Springs, CO, Christopher (Jaime) Bengford, Terri (David) Withee, and Stephen (Javier Macias), all of Sioux City; three grandchildren Brennen, Kyle, and Kenna; siblings, Mike (Lee) Bengford of California, Angela Goergen and Joan (Jim) Hawthorne of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Doug.