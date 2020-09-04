× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milo L. Miesen

Orange City, Iowa

Milo Miesen, 92, of Orange City, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.

Private family memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Iowa. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You are invited to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.

Milo was born in 1927, to Edward and Katherine Miesen, in Lebanon, S.D. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. After his service, he attended telegraph school and then enjoyed a 30 plus year career as a depot agent with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad.

While working in Conde, S.D., in 1964, he met Kay Des Camps, and they were married the following year. Milo enjoyed early retirement and promptly went to work for Standard Office and Mulder Oil Company, both in Orange City.