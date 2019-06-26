Sioux City
Milo Richard Abelson, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at a local care center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Shirbroun officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Milo Richard, the son of Paul Sr. and Helen (Torrey) Abelson, was born on June 22, 1928. Milo was raised and attended school in Sioux City.
On June 29, 1949, Milo was united in marriage to LaVonne Rose Trudeau in Sioux City. This union was blessed with two children. The family made their home in Sioux City. Milo worked at Johnson Biscuit for 29 years then Sioux Tools and at Fabricators, Inc. for 10 years until his retirement in 1990.
Milo was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and in earlier years bowling, hunting, fishing and golfing.
Milo is survived by his wife, LaVonne Rose Abelson of Sioux City; one daughter, Sheri (Terry) Kortum of Sioux City; one son, Michael (Mary) Abelson of Estero, Fla.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Deloris Abelson; and one brother, Paul Abelson Jr.