Milton A. Wurth

Marcus, Iowa

79, of Marcus, Iowa passed away Thursday, Aug.31, 2023, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Most Holy Name of Mary Parish-Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. Father Timothy Pick will celebrate Mass.

Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Marcus.

Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 517. Visitation with the family present was held 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept.1, 2023, at the church. There was a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation before the funeral on Saturday.

The Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus is assisting the family with arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to mauerjohnsonfh.com.