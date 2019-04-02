Sioux City
Milton LaBelle Sr., 76, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Indian Mission. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, all at Four Directions. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Milton was born on Dec. 10, 1942, in Sisseton, S.D., to William Goodthunder and Lorraine LaBelle. He was united in marriage to Joan Ann Torrez on May 5, 1968, in South Dakota. She preceded him in death in 2012. Milton worked as a repair technician at auto body shops in Sioux City.
He enjoyed playing pool and watching westerns, and was an avid softball and basketball in his younger years. Milton was very creative and would often draw or paint.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Chris Torrez of Sioux City, Lisa (Mike) Stout of Winnebago, Neb., Milton LaBelle Jr. (Keri Bass) of Winnebago, Dawn (Jay) Stout of Winnebago, and Lisa (Chris) Chenoweth of Bentonville, Ark.; sisters, Judy and Carmen; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters; and granddaughter, Joann.