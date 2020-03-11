Milton 'Milt' Peters

South Sioux City

Milton Lowell “Milt” Peters, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, with the Rev. Lyle Johnson of Lincoln, Neb., officiating, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Milt was born on May 19, 1930, in Hubbard, Neb., the son of Otto and Helen (Barber) Peters. He grew up in South Sioux City and graduated from high school in 1948. In 1950, he entered the U.S. Navy and was discharged in 1955 with the rank of electric mate first class.

On Jan. 10, 1959, Milt married Elsie Rasmussen in South Sioux City. He worked for Mutual United Insurance for seven years. He owned Hall Feed and Seed for 20 years. Then did small engine repair for 10 years and worked for Curry Floor and Acoustics for 15 years.

Milt was on the city of South Sioux City Planning and Zoning committee, member of Rotary, NRD, American Legion, VFW, Eagles, and Cardinal Booster Club. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and served on the church council.