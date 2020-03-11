Milton 'Milt' Peters
South Sioux City
Milton Lowell “Milt” Peters, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, with the Rev. Lyle Johnson of Lincoln, Neb., officiating, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Milt was born on May 19, 1930, in Hubbard, Neb., the son of Otto and Helen (Barber) Peters. He grew up in South Sioux City and graduated from high school in 1948. In 1950, he entered the U.S. Navy and was discharged in 1955 with the rank of electric mate first class.
On Jan. 10, 1959, Milt married Elsie Rasmussen in South Sioux City. He worked for Mutual United Insurance for seven years. He owned Hall Feed and Seed for 20 years. Then did small engine repair for 10 years and worked for Curry Floor and Acoustics for 15 years.
Milt was on the city of South Sioux City Planning and Zoning committee, member of Rotary, NRD, American Legion, VFW, Eagles, and Cardinal Booster Club. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and served on the church council.
His interests included dancing, being a private pilot, woodworker, and all-around handyman.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elsie Peters; daughters, Lisa (Dean) Steffensmeier of Lincoln, and Lori (Craig) Jones of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Andrew (Courtney) Steffensmeier of Norfolk, Neb., Matthew Steffensmeier of Lincoln, Kimberly Steffensmeier and fiance, Dulton Graybeal of Lincoln, Nick Jones of South Sioux City, and Emily (Brent) Gotch of South Sioux City; great-grandchildren, Grady and Brook Gotch, and Sunny Steffensmeier; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dick and Marcia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Merilyn Hartnett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Steffensmeier, Matthew Steffensmeier, Kimberly Steffensmeier, Nick Jones, and Emily Gotch.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Siouxland, or June E. Nylen Cancer Center.