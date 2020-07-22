Milton True Brainerd Jr.

In 2017, Milt moved to The Waters in Oakdale, Minn., to be closer to his daughter and her family. They enjoyed years of going to sporting events and spending time together. Milt was known at The Waters as "The Gentle Giant," always willing to lend a hand when he could. He kept everyone laughing with his quick wit and one-liners, that will forever be remembered by his family and friends. Milt enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, and completing projects with his son-in-law.