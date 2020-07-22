Milton True Brainerd Jr.
formerly Sioux City
Milton True Brainerd Jr., 78, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Woodbury, Minn.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross/Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Milton was born June 7, 1942, in Sioux City, the son of Milton True Brainerd Sr. and Melletta Catherine Reeves. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1960. Milton enlisted in the Air National Guard and then during the Vietnam War, he activated with the United States Air Force. After his commitment was over, he then enlisted back into the Air National Guard, being honorably discharged after 12 years of service.
Milton married Irene "Babe" Margaret (Schunneman) Pinkston on July 26, 1980, in Sioux City. Irene preceded Milton in death on Nov. 23, 2013.
Milton worked as a painter and contractor and owned and operated Brainerd Painting for 54 years. He was a member of the American Legion and lifetime member of the Painter's Union 214. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
In 2017, Milt moved to The Waters in Oakdale, Minn., to be closer to his daughter and her family. They enjoyed years of going to sporting events and spending time together. Milt was known at The Waters as "The Gentle Giant," always willing to lend a hand when he could. He kept everyone laughing with his quick wit and one-liners, that will forever be remembered by his family and friends. Milt enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, and completing projects with his son-in-law.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) McLoughlin of Cottage Grove, Minn.; grandchildren, Patrick "True" McLoughlin, Braden McLoughlin, and Ella McLoughlin; two brothers, Michael Brainerd of Sioux City, and Dennis (Pam) Brainerd of Sioux City; and a sister, Mary Anne Chicoine of Colorado Springs, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene; his maternal and paternal grandparents; a sister, Judith Mercer; and a brother-in-law, Rene Chicoine.
