Lincoln, Neb.
Milton V. Carter, 84, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Eastmont Towers in Lincoln.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St., in Lincoln. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.
Milton was born on Jan. 11, 1935, in Dallas, S.D., the son of Guy F. and Frances I. (Vavra) Carter. He graduated from Dallas High School with the class of 1956. Milton graduated from Yankton College and served in the U.S. Army.
He married Sandra Heuston on Dec. 3, 1966 in Omaha. Milton was in education for more than 40 years, teaching in Iowa and various schools in Nebraska. After receiving his masters from UNK, he went on to be superintendent in Arcadia and Loup County in Nebraska.
He was a member of the American Legion. Milton enjoyed woodworking, refinishing antiques, remolding homes, drawing, painting, and singing.
Milton is survived by his wife, Sandra Carter of Lincoln; children, Joe (Beth) Carter, and Debi (Duane) Haack, all of Lincoln, Wendy (John) Prochaska of Dickinson, N.D., and Rick Carter of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren, Eric (Meggan), Ben (Melissa), Mitch (Jenna), Nicole (Steve), Derek (Lynn), Daryl (Dorothy), Mackenzie (Senan), Mikayla (Tony), Meghan (Jon), Brooke, Marisa, Charlie, Eloise, and Ryder; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene (Robert) Wilken; two brothers, Don Carter and Delwin (Penny) Carter; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, McKenna; and siblings, Albert, Eldon, Art, Irene, Claire, Vic, and Gloria.
Memorials may be given to the family for a future scholarship or donations to the Food Bank of Lincoln for the Backpack Program.