Marcus, Iowa
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
96, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus.
To plant a tree in memory of Milton Delperdang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Marcus, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
96, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus.
To plant a tree in memory of Milton Delperdang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.