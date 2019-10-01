Marcus, Iowa
96, of Marcus, Iowa died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, Iowa. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Marcus with military honors. Visitation: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the church. Family will be present from 5–7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:30 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to Mass Saturday. Earnest- Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars.
