Mindy R. Brown

Sioux City

Mindy R. Brown, 46, of Sioux City, died as a result of a swimming accident on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Brown's Lake in Salix, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Doug Dill officiating. Visitation, with family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www. Meyerbroschapels.com.

Mindy was born on Nov. 8, 1973, in Sioux City, to Thomas and Beverly (Pederson) Hayes. he received her education in the Sioux City Public Schools, finishing at East High School. Mindy worked as a night auditor for the Holiday Inn Express for 15 years.

She married David Brown on Nov. 15, 1991, in Sioux City. She enjoyed reading, collecting Precious Moments figurines, but found her greatest joy in her children. Mindy was a self-proclaimed "Grandmother" to everyone she met.

Mindy is survived by her husband; daughters, Kayla (Charles) Lewis, Brianna Brown, and Stormy Brown, all of Sioux City; father, Thomas Hayes of Sioux City; brother, Todd Hayes of Nebraska; and sister, Kelly Mullinnex of West Branch, Iowa.

Mindy was preceded by her mother; and two infant sons, Joshua and D.J.

