Rock Valley, Iowa

Minnie Wallenburg, 82, of Rock Valley, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at United Reformed Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Joel Vander Kooi officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Minnie is survived by her five children, Rhonda (Wes) Pollema of Rock Valley, Ron Wallenburg of Hawarden, Iowa, Kathy (Ponch) Hulstein of Rock Valley, Brad (Donna) Wallenburg of Hull, Iowa, and Shar (Lyle) Van Holland of Rock Valley; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Van De Vendel of Brandon, S.D.; sisters-in-law, Bernice Ymker of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lucy Ymker and Chris Kersbergen, both of Rock Valley; and brother-in-law, Al Van Beek of Artesia, Calif.

