Miriam Lois Enockson

Sioux City

Miriam Lois Enockson, 103, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at her home at The Heritage at Northern Hills Assisted Living under the care of hospice.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at First Lutheran Church, 3930 Cheyenne Blvd in Sioux City with a luncheon to follow. Reverend Kristine Stedje is officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 26, at the Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery in South Dakota. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Miriam was born Oct. 30, 1919, on the family farm in South Dakota, the daughter of Peter William and Emma Mathilda (Hultgren) Ericson. She attended school in Akron, Iowa.

Miriam married Robert Enockson in a surprise event after church service on her 19th birthday on Oct. 30, 1938, at Union Creek Lutheran Church near Akron. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary a few months before Bob's death in 2004. The couple moved to Sioux City in 1941. Bob and Miriam welcomed two sons to their family, Richard William and Ronald Robert. Their home was always open to their siblings, nieces, and nephews. They loved spending time with family, friends, and neighbors.

Miriam was employed by Iowa Public Service for 16 years. After Bob's retirement, Bob and Miriam became snowbirds beginning in 1981, enjoying their winters in Arizona, which Miriam was able to do for almost 40 years. Here she became very proficient in oil painting, along with her sister, Evelyn. She also enjoyed golfing, dancing, playing cards, bowling, crocheting, and cooking wonderful meals for her family. She loved entertaining, and her place was always the center of social activity. She was a member of First Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her sons Rich (Judy) of Dakota Dunes, and Ron of Burnsville, Minn.; grandchildren Julie (Brian) Sheck of Foreston, Minn., and Kim (Tim) Meggers of Grimes, Iowa; 10 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Enockson; sister-in-law, Shirley Morehead; and grandchild-in-law, Denise Enockson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings and their spouses Lawrence (May) Ericson, Milton (Margaret) Ericson, Evelyn (Wayne) Waterman, Wilma (Art) Claeys; in-laws Mary Enockson, Don and Florence Enockson, and Virgil Morehead; grandson Blake Enockson; and daughter-in-law Marcia Enockson.