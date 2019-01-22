Sioux City
Miriam Maita Sadoff, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Services will be 11 a.m. today at Congregation Beth Shalom. Rabbi Guy Greene will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Maita was born on April 7, 1926, in Sioux City, the daughter of Lester and Etta (Grossman) Heeger. Maita married Sam Sadoff on Nov. 25, 1947, and was the loving and thoughtful matriarch of the Sadoff family. Throughout her life, Maita enjoyed her various roles at Sadoff's Men's Clothing Store in Sioux City.
She was an active member and assumed leadership roles in many organizations, including Quota International of Sioux City, Hadassah, Congregation Beth Shalom and the Jewish Federation of Sioux City, as well as many other social and philanthropic activities.
Maita was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the adored mother of Michael Sadoff (Phyllis), Gerald Sadoff (Jean), and the late Lester Sadoff (Adrienne). Grandchildren include, Melissa Sadoff Oren (Benjamin), Jonathan Sadoff, Hillary Sadoff, Brittany Sadoff, Ross Gordon (Alyssa), Ryan Gordon (Sara Malka), Mollie Sadoff Glas (Eli), Sam Sadoff (Basha), and Noach Sadoff (Chaya Shifra). She was a proud great-grandmother to Levi Oren, Eve Oren, Caley Gordon, Coby Gordon, Zachary Gordon, Chana Shira Gordon, Dovid Gordon, Bracha Raizel Gordon, Zahava Gordon, Tirtza Gordon, Yocheved Gordon, Azi Sadoff, Moshe Sadoff, Yaakov Yisrael Glas, Yosef Glas, Avraham Yeshaya Glas, Yehuda Glas, Sara Malka Sadoff, Chana Golda Sadoff, and Gedalia Sadoff.
Maita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam; her son, Lester; and her brother, Jack Heeger.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association.