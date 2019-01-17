Sioux City
Mitchell B. Lanning, 57, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Touchstone Senior Living Center.
Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Jon Gerdtf officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mitchell was born on Sept. 6, 1961, in Sioux City, to John C. and Kathleen A. (Zook) Lanning. He graduated from East High School with the class of 1980.
Mitchell married Debbie Gilbertson on June 19, 1982 in Sioux City. He was in sales for Knoepfler Chevrolet before being diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, which caused his disability for more than 15 years. Mitchell was involved with his children's sports activities when they were growing up.
Mitchell is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Nicholas and his wife, Alisha and their child, Oakley of 19 months and their second child is due in May; daughter, Erin Barth and her husband, Jerad and their children, Karli of 2 years, and Jeremy of 10 months; parents, John and Kathy Lanning; three brothers, Mike and his wife, Bione, Mark and his wife, Lisa, and Matt; and several nieces and nephews.
Mitchell was preceded in death by his grandparents; and father-in-law, Carl Gilbertson.