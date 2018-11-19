Sioux City
Mitchell D. Turk, 57, of Sioux City, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer.
Memorial services to honor his life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City. A luncheon for family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall of the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Condolences may be sent to meyerbroschapels.com.
Mitch was born on Aug. 3, 1961, in Ames, Iowa, to Melvin and Evelyn (Andersen) Turk. He attended Millard High School in Omaha, and graduated from Ankeny High School in 1980. Mitch graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management in 1984.
Mitch married Joni Meyer in 1983 in Ankeny, Iowa. Four children were born to this union, Michelle, Daniel, Adam, and Zachary. The family lived in a plethora of states before settling in Omaha to raise their family.
Mitch later married Mari Ingwersen in 2007 in Mammoth, Wyo. Following their marriage, they lived in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mitch was a member of Sunnybrook Community Church. He was very involved in the Men of Valor Bible study group and other various Bible studies.
Mitch worked as a regional territorial manager for a moulding and millwork company based out of Kansas City in recent years.
Mitch enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, horseback riding, attending his children’s ballgames, and reading books, taking silly pictures, and having tea parties with his granddaughters.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mari; his children, Michelle (Mike) Porter of Omaha, and their children, Meredith, Claire, and Theodore; Daniel Turk of Ankeny, Iowa; Adam Turk and fianceé, Michelle of Omaha, and Zachary Turk of Des Moines, Iowa; his mother, Evelyn Turk of Waukee, Iowa, and father, Melvin Turk of Stewart, Iowa; his twin brother, Mike (Deb) Turk of Altoona, Iowa; younger brother, Matt (Pam) Turk of Hillsboro, Ore.; and older sister, Liz (Kenny) Nosal of Bellevue, Neb.; as well as many nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Manuel and Velmo Andersen and Arthur and Agnes Turk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to June E. Nylen Cancer Center; Hospice of Siouxland; Hope Lodge, Omaha, Neb.; Buffett Cancer Center, Omaha.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing staff at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Hospice of Siouxland, and all of the caring doctors and nursing staff from all the various medical facilities. You are truly earth angels.