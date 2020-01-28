Mitchell Verdoorn
Sheldon, Iowa

Mitchell Verdoorn, 96, of Sheldon, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Sanford Senior Care Center in Sheldon.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christian Reformed Church in Sanborn, Iowa. Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn.

Mitchell Verdoorn, son of Joe and Jessie (DeJager) Verdoorn, was born on Dec. 24, 1923, in Orange City, Iowa. He spent his youth on farms near Archer, Sanborn, and Sibley, Iowa, and attended country schools through the eighth grade.

On Feb. 10, 1948, he was united in marriage to Lorine Bergsma at her parents' home in Sibley. The couple was blessed with three children. They first farmed near Sheldon, and over the years, farmed near May City, Hartley, and Primghar, Iowa. Livestock included milk cows, feeder calves, hogs and chickens. They retired on their farm near Primghar, Iowa.

Throughout the years, Mitchell and Lorine traveled extensively in the United States. They spent some winter months in either Texas, Florida or Arizona. Mitch also enjoyed fishing and jigsaw puzzles. He and Lorine especially loved having the grandsons visit the farm. They were members of Ocheyedan (Iowa) Christian Reformed Church, the Hartley CRC until it closed, and then the Sanborn CRC.

Mitchell continued to live on the farm after Lorine's death in 2008. He moved into the Christian Retirement Home in Sheldon in 2016, and into Sheldon Care Center in November 2019.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Jan Verdoorn and his wife, Helen of Sanborn, Arlene Milbrodt and her husband, Arlin of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Marsha Southwick and her husband, Steve of Ocheyedan; five grandsons, Jim (Heather) Verdoorn, Rob (Traci) Verdoorn, Lee (Amanda) Verdoorn, Craig (Susan) Verdoorn, and Michael Dickey; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild with one on the way; seven great-stepgrandchildren; six great-great-stepgrandchildren; and one sister, Alyce Offringa.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his wife, Lorine; brother, William Verdoorn; sister, Gertrude Vogelaar; and four great-great-stepgrandchildren.

Service information

Jan 29
Memorial Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
11:00AM
Sanborn Christian Reformed Church
208 N. Western St.
Sanborn, IA 51248
Jan 28
Visitation at Funeral Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
Sanborn Funeral Home
401 Main St.
Sanborn, IA 51248
