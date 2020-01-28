Sheldon, Iowa

Mitchell Verdoorn, 96, of Sheldon, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Sanford Senior Care Center in Sheldon.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christian Reformed Church in Sanborn, Iowa. Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn.

Mitchell Verdoorn, son of Joe and Jessie (DeJager) Verdoorn, was born on Dec. 24, 1923, in Orange City, Iowa. He spent his youth on farms near Archer, Sanborn, and Sibley, Iowa, and attended country schools through the eighth grade.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Feb. 10, 1948, he was united in marriage to Lorine Bergsma at her parents' home in Sibley. The couple was blessed with three children. They first farmed near Sheldon, and over the years, farmed near May City, Hartley, and Primghar, Iowa. Livestock included milk cows, feeder calves, hogs and chickens. They retired on their farm near Primghar, Iowa.