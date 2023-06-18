Mitzi Lou (Parker) McGill

Mitzi Lou (Parker) McGill, 67, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

In honor of Mitzi's wishes there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will take place, date yet to be determined. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Buff.

Mitzi was born June 18, 1955, and spent her early years in Anthon, IA. She was the eldest of three children. She had a passion for life and never followed the rules. She loved to tell stories and spend time cuddling on the couch with her two dogs Princess and Lola. Mitzi was so excited when her granddaughter Ashlynn entered her world. She worked many jobs throughout her life, but "Grammy" was by far her favorite. She loved to shop and spoil and did just that.

Mitzi would want us all to remember her spunk and spirit. She would remind us to commemorate her life by telling each other stories and to never be afraid of being a bit silly.

She is survived by her son Derek (Rachel) of Sioux Falls; beloved granddaughter Ashlynn; and sister Amy Parker.

She was preceded in death by her parents George Parker and Maxine Lukken; and brother, Mike Parker.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Susan G. Komen foundation.