Sioux City
Modesta Zamora, 71, of Sioux City, was called to the gates of heaven Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish-St. Boniface Worship Site. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 3 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Modesta was born on Sept. 3, 1948, in Monterrey, Mexico, to Guadalupe and Augustine Zamora. She was one of 11 children of those living include, Rosa, Angelica, Alicia, Gina, Luis, Jose, Martin, and Irma.
In 1964, she married Joaquin O. Cruz. To this union, seven children were born, Joaquin Cruz Jr. of Hinton, Iowa, Mario Z. Cruz (Shannon) of Sioux City, Miguel Cruz of Sioux City, Juan Manuel Cruz (Brenda R.) of Sioux City, Gabriel Z. Cruz of Sioux City, Reymundo Cruz (Isela) of Sioux City, and Jerardo Z. Cruz (Nichole) of Sioux City.
Throughout her lifetime, she worked at IBP and John Morrell. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, crocheting, gardening, dancing, and spending time with her countless friends and family. The love she had for those around her will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her seven sons; 35 grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez; two brothers, Valdemar and Juan Manuel; and nephew, Jesus Silva.