Mohamed El-Zeini

He then spent his career teaching Accounting and Economics at the college level, beginning his career at Indiana University, then the University of Wisconsin Whitewater followed by several years locally at Western Iowa Tech where he helped start their Accounting Specialist program. He was a caring educator who set high standards for his students.

He married Margo El-Zeini on Aug. 23, 1968, and they enjoyed a blessed and never boring 50 plus years of marriage. Theirs was a unique partnership. She, the fiery, outspoken feminist and political activist. He, the quiet, even tempered, calming influence who handled all situations with a logical approach and a steady hand. They balanced each other out and created a strong interdependent, loving life together.

Mohamed was a numbers guy and an analytical thinker. In his free time, he enjoyed spending hours playing chess, backgammon and a variety of card games with family and friends. In his younger years, he thoroughly enjoyed coaching his son's various sports teams.

But, most of all, he loved investing in and following the markets. After Mohamed took an early retirement in 2000, his new “workday” started with tea in hand, his laptop fired up and the TV tuned to CNBC for the opening bell.