Molly Graning
Carrollton, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Mary Louise "Molly" Graning, 94, formerly of Sioux City, passed away in Carrollton, Texas on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
A celebration of life services for Molly will be announced at a later time in the future.
She was born to Mr. and Mrs. Wilson T. Clark (Mae Thorpe) on Nov. 28, 1925 in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City, attended school there, and graduated from Central High School in 1943. She attended Penn Hall Junior College, Pa., and The University of Wisconsin in Madison. She became a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
She married John Gordon Graning on April 12, 1947. She had two children, Gary Clark Graning in 1949 and Karen Elizabeth Graning in 1954. They had traveled and moved to many cities before moving back to Texas in 1966.
She had been active in several charitable and philanthropic organizations including Junior League and P.E.O.
She is survived by her son, Gary Clark Graning Sr. (wife, Sandra) of San Antonio, Texas; grandsons, Gary C. Graning, Jr. (wife, Jennifer) of Lexington, Mo., David Sipes II (wife, Heidi), and John Dustin Sipes of the Dallas, Texas area; son-in-law, David “Rusty” Sipes, of Missouri; four great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters; four great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in law, Joann Clark of Sioux City; niece, Margie Clark Horgan of La Quinta, Calif.; and nephew, Wilson Emmert “Rusty” Clark (wife, Karen) of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Gordon Graning; her daughter, Karen Elizabeth (Graning) Sipes of the Dallas Texas area; and her older brother, George Thorpe “Bud” Clark of Sioux City.
Molly wishes that remembrance contributions be made to St Luke's Episcopal Church , Dallas, Texas; The Dallas Hearing Foundation-Dallas Hearing Institute, and contributions made to the fight against COVID-19/coronavirus- the organization of your choice.
