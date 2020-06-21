× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Molly Graning

Carrollton, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Mary Louise "Molly" Graning, 94, formerly of Sioux City, passed away in Carrollton, Texas on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

A celebration of life services for Molly will be announced at a later time in the future.

She was born to Mr. and Mrs. Wilson T. Clark (Mae Thorpe) on Nov. 28, 1925 in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City, attended school there, and graduated from Central High School in 1943. She attended Penn Hall Junior College, Pa., and The University of Wisconsin in Madison. She became a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

She married John Gordon Graning on April 12, 1947. She had two children, Gary Clark Graning in 1949 and Karen Elizabeth Graning in 1954. They had traveled and moved to many cities before moving back to Texas in 1966.

She had been active in several charitable and philanthropic organizations including Junior League and P.E.O.