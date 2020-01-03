Philipsburg, Mont., formerly Sioux City

Molly Manning Thomas died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home in Philipsburg, Mont., of natural causes.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Molly was born Feb. 25, 1954, in Sioux City. She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1972. She was the daughter of John W. and Mary Frances (Volin) Manning. She attended college at the University of South Dakota. She married Claude Thomas in June 1982. They had a son, Andrew Thomas.

Molly was vice president of Soo Thrifty Drug Store and worked there until it was sold in 2000. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed corresponding with her friends on the internet.

Molly is survived by her son, Andrew; and brothers, James (Joan) Manning and Patrick Manning (Mary Kay Armstrong) of Sioux City, Mike (Liz) Manning of Spearfish, S.D., and Thomas (Chris Hilborn) of Sebastopol, Calif. Molly had many nieces and nephews.

Molly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Myra Lou Hyde; and brother, John Manning.