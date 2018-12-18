Rock Valley, Iowa
Molly Wren Te Slaa, 30, of Rock Valley, passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, from injuries received in an automobile accident.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Mike Molenaar officiating. A brunch will follow the service. Burial in Valley View Cemetery will follow. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Molly Wren Te Slaa was born on April 29, 1988, in Rock Valley, to Floyd and Robin (De Zeeuw) Te Slaa. She graduated from Rock Valley Christian School and Western Christian High. She earned her B.A. degree from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
Molly was well known as a caregiver to families children, pets, and homes. She touched many lives by babysitting and providing respite care to a number of precious families and children. She began her work in the Hegg Health Center system as a barista at the Coffee Cabin. Later, she worked in housekeeping and from there became a CNA/CMA as she followed her passion for people by serving residents of Whispering Heights with enthusiasm, joy, and a can-do attitude.
Molly enjoyed her family immensely. She loved hanging out with her cousins Sam and Elliot, pool time at Aunt Kel's, road trips, lake time each summer with the Te Slaa extended family, and fishing at the pond with her dad. Molly was known to belt out a good Broadway musical tune and enjoyed participating in many musical and theatrical productions in high school and college. Molly was a voracious reader. She marked her 30th year with many celebrations, including a trip to New York City. She often could be seen walking about Rock Valley and on the trails.
Molly was an upbeat person and saw the good in all. She loved to visit with the people she encountered.
Left to cherish Molly’s memory are her parents, Floyd and Robin; paternal grandmother, Marlene Te Slaa of Rock Valley; her aunts, uncles and cousins, Kelly & Steve Van't Hof of Sioux Center, Iowa, and sons, Sam and Elliot, Harv and Marlene Te Slaa of Manhattan, Mont., and their children, Jason (Kristy), Weston, Logan, Devin, and Ethan Te Slaa, Nate (Kristin) and Simon Te Slaa, Michelle (Brett), Bria and Micah Nibbelink, and Evy (Rick) De Kam of Rock Valley and their children, Brad (Faye), Teigen, Maeley and Dade De Kam, Matt (Cacey) and Piper De Kam; plus many extended family members that she loved to spend time with.
Molly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Judy (Kooima) Lytle, Roger De Zeeuw, and Raymond Te Slaa.
Memorials may be directed to Whispering Heights in Rock Valley to help advance the work of CNAs.