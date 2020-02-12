Hubbard, Neb.

Mona Mary “Nick” Georgesen, 79, of Hubbard, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with Vicar Dave Hawkins officiating. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolence may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nick was born March 4, 1940, in Dakota County, Neb., the daughter of Harold and Roberta (Jones) Hanson. She attended school in Homer, and graduated from Dakota City High School. After graduation, Mona attended cosmetology school in Omaha and worked in hair salons in the Omaha area. In the late 1970s, she became a medical office assistant for Dr. Taylor in Omaha. In 2001, Nick married Nolan Georgesen and moved to rural Hubbard.

Growing up on a farm, Nick developed a love for animals. Horses, dogs, cats, and birds all had a special place in her heart. While working for Dr. Taylor, she expanded her passion for animal care to include grooming his show dogs, one of which became her personal pet.

Mona is survived by her husband, Nolan Georgesen; stepson, Eric and wife, Sharlene Georgesen and their children, Erin and Matthew.

Mona was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gary.

