Mona R. Juarez
Sioux City
Mona R. Juarez, 84, of Sioux City, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence in Sioux City, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel.
Mona Rae Byers, the daughter of August and Martha "Pearl" (Jacoway) Byers, was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Moville, Iowa. She attended school in Lawton, Iowa. After graduation, Mona worked as a bookkeeper and secretary.
On Feb. 19, 1955, Mona was united in marriage with Frank S. Juarez in Sioux City. She was a homemaker for many years. After her children were raised, she provided cleaning services in the Sioux City area.
Mona was very active in the Catholic Church, and she dedicated many years to the church food stand at the Woodbury County Fair.
Mona is survived by three daughters, Simone Horn of Sioux City, Michelle (Wayne) Davis of Sioux City, and Jean Ann (Marty) Weiland of Le Mars, Iowa; a son-in-law, Johnny Bremer of Moville, Iowa; two sons, Tony (Agnes) Juarez of Chicago, and Frankie (Nikki) Juarez of Salix, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Schoenherr of Le Mars; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Debbie Jo Bremer; two brothers, Don and Robert Dicus; and a son-in-law, Patrick Horn.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.
