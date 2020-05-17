× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mona R. Juarez

Sioux City

Mona R. Juarez, 84, of Sioux City, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence in Sioux City, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel.

Mona Rae Byers, the daughter of August and Martha "Pearl" (Jacoway) Byers, was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Moville, Iowa. She attended school in Lawton, Iowa. After graduation, Mona worked as a bookkeeper and secretary.

On Feb. 19, 1955, Mona was united in marriage with Frank S. Juarez in Sioux City. She was a homemaker for many years. After her children were raised, she provided cleaning services in the Sioux City area.

Mona was very active in the Catholic Church, and she dedicated many years to the church food stand at the Woodbury County Fair.