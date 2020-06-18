× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mondel L. Plummer

Denver, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Mondel L. Plummer, 65, of Denver, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Denver.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mondel was born Oscar Lee Plummer on Aug. 10, 1954, to Lawrence Plummer Sr. and Shirley Plummer, in New Orleans, La. He was raised in Sioux City. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps after high school, where he served for two years before being honorably discharged.

Soon after his time in the Marines, he married Debra Berglund. After their separation, he moved to Denver, where he resided the next 30 years, having two more daughters and a son.

Mondel had a heart of gold and a smile that could win you over immediately, with a bigger-than-life personality that was a force to be reckoned with. His smile, laugh, and love for his family and friends will always be cherished and missed. He was the best father, son, brother, uncle and friend you could ever ask for, and was always there for you to depend on.