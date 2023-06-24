Monica R. Richards

Ponca, Neb.

Monica R. Richards, 92 of Ponca passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca, with Father Andrew Sohm officiating. Burial will be at Southcreek Cemetery in Ponca. Mohr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Monica was born on Feb. 19, 1931, in Ponca to Thomas and Nora (Sullivan) Shanahan. She graduated from High School in 1948 and went on to teach K-8 Country School for three years. She was united in marriage to Thomas H. Richards on June, 26, 1951. The couple farmed near Newcastle, Neb., until 1960. They then moved to Southern California until 1968 when they moved to Ponca.

She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and a sacristan for 16 years. Monica loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending all of their sporting events and activities. She always made all of her grandkids feel like they were the most special one of all when they stopped to visit her and if you were lucky enough you got to leave with some of her homemade bread or brownies.

She is survived by her children Mark (Vicki) Richards of Exira, Iowa, Gary (Kari) Richards of Vermillion, S.D., Marcella (Rick) Schweers of Ponca, and Susan (Blake) Bostwick of Ponca; daughter-in-law, Gayle Richards of Sioux City; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tom; son James Richards; daughter and son-in-law Helen and Rick Jensen; brother, Michael Shanahan; sisters and brothers-in-law Bernadine and Ray Finnegan, Bernadette and Paul Day, Rudolph and Francis Hoesing, Vincent Richards, Harvey and Alice Wenther, and Max and Marylou Martinsen.