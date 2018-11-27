South Sioux City
Morris R. Schmiedt, 84, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Morris was born on July 21, 1934, in Centerville, S.D., the son of Edgar F. and Gertrude Marie (Smidt) Schmiedt. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1952 and received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from SDSU in 1956.
Morris married Arlene Pechan on Aug. 17, 1959, in Yankton, S.D. They resided in Sioux City, until he was called into service during the Berlin Crisis. They transferred to Fort Sill, Okla. He was employed at Yankton Drug, Lewis Drug, Zuparn Hughes, James Drug, St. Luke's, Schmiedt Pharmacy, Family Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy, retiring in 2002.
He was involved in Knights of Columbus, Rotary, Jaycees, president of the School Board, and served as a lay minister at St. Michael's.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Arlene; six children, Lisa (Todd) Beacom of Papillion, Neb., Michael Schmiedt and fiancee, Mandie Orr of South Sioux City, Steven (Sue) Schmiedt of Waukee, Iowa, Thomas (DyAnn) Schmiedt of Papillion, David (Debra) Schmiedt of Dakota Dunes, and Jon Schmiedt of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Kristin, Shelby, and Brittney Schmiedt, Nicole and Jake Schmiedt, Brian Schmiedt, Taylor and Ben Beacom, and Blake and Ella Schmiedt; sisters-in-law, Sherree Schmiedt, Elaine Hauger, Joyce Zavadil, Josephine (Steve) Canfield, and Kristi (Pat) Nyberg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Marie Schmiedt; and a brother, Stan Schmiedt.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to St. Michael's Parrish Center.