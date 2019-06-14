Newcastle, Neb.
85, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Service: June 18 at 10:30 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, Vermillion, S.D. Burial: Lime Creek Cemetery. Visitation: June 17 from 5-7 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.
