Newcastle, Neb.
Muriel M. Block, 85, of Newcastle, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Concordia Lutheran Church, 7 South University St., Vermillion, S.D., with the Rev. Paul Albers officiating. Following the service, burial will be in Lime Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.
Muriel M. Block was born April 21, 1934, to Pete and Gladys (Lofgren) Millie. She grew up in Newcastle, and attended Newcastle Public Schools. She graduated high school in May of 1951. That fall, she entered Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing and graduated from a three-year program in May of 1954. It was during her senior year at the school of nursing that she met Walter Block. She and Walt were married Nov. 27, 1954. To this union were born Patti (Pete) Eriksen of Hubbard, Neb., Connie (Bob) Wegner of Newcastle, and Mike Block of South Sioux City.
Muriel was a member of the Newcastle Legion Auxiliary Post 62 for over 50 years, an active member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church and LWML. Her greatest joys were her family, her nursing career, gardening, sewing, quilting, baking, music, reading books and on the rare, but grand occasion, beating her sister, Jan in a game of Scrabble.
She is survived by her husband, Walt; her children, Patti (Pete) Eriksen, Connie (Bob) Wegner and Mike Block; grandchildren, Justin (Sherry) Wegner, Brad (Tatum) Eriksen, Seth Wegner, Kayla (fiancé, Freddy Vizcarra), Nolan Block and Joshua Block; great-grandchildren, William Wegner, Caroline Wegner, Benjamin Wegner, and Charlotte Eriksen, her sister, Janice Rahn; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and VJ Block; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Idelia Block; brother-in-law, Lowell Rahn; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce and MaryAnn Block; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Norman and Marion Block.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Dakota Gardens Assisted Living staff as well as the Sanford Vermillion Hospice team for their loving care.
Blessed in her baptism and assured the promise of new life in glory with our Lord and Savior - may we hold this in our hearts and minds forever.