Muriel M. Nelson
Sioux City
Muriel M. Nelson, 94, of Sioux City, entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Muriel Marie Nelson was born on April 7, 1926, to John Alfred Sandquist and Anna (Bordson) Sandquist, in Oakland, Neb. Muriel grew up in the Oakland community, attended school in Oakland and graduated from Oakland Public Schools in 1943.
Muriel was employed in a secretarial position briefly in Omaha. She then returned to Oakland, where she worked for Holmquist Grain & Lumber Co., approximately four years, doing stenographic and bookkeeping work.
She married J. Warren Nelson on Oct. 14, 1947 in Oakland after he had returned from military service. To this union were born three children, John Timothy, Lori Ann, and Ward Brian.
After farming west of Oakland for more than a decade, the family moved to Sioux City in February 1960, one reason being a desire for their children to attend Morningside Christian School (currently Siouxland Christian School). In Sioux City, Muriel was employed with Ralph Jansen Associated Sales from 1964 until her retirement in 2010. Warren passed away on Feb. 22, 2009.
The couple were members of Central Baptist Church in Sioux City.
Muriel is survived by her children, John and Kathleen Nelson of Houghton, N.Y., Lori and Dick Salem of Sioux City, and Ward and Paula Nelson of Ankeny, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Warren; her parents; a sister, Lucille Nelson; two brothers and their wives, Ellert and Millie Sandquist and Raymond and Luetta Sandquist; a grandson, Aaron Nelson; a nephew, Danny Nelson; and a brother-in-law and his wife, Laurence and Allegra Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.
