× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Muriel M. Nelson

Sioux City

Muriel M. Nelson, 94, of Sioux City, entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Muriel Marie Nelson was born on April 7, 1926, to John Alfred Sandquist and Anna (Bordson) Sandquist, in Oakland, Neb. Muriel grew up in the Oakland community, attended school in Oakland and graduated from Oakland Public Schools in 1943.

Muriel was employed in a secretarial position briefly in Omaha. She then returned to Oakland, where she worked for Holmquist Grain & Lumber Co., approximately four years, doing stenographic and bookkeeping work.

She married J. Warren Nelson on Oct. 14, 1947 in Oakland after he had returned from military service. To this union were born three children, John Timothy, Lori Ann, and Ward Brian.