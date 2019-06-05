South Sioux City
Muriel O. Cooper, 84, of South Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Whitfield United Methodist Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Following the service, there will be a luncheon and a time of fellowship. Burial will be in Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.
Muriel, the daughter of Samuel and Blanche (Twedt) Berkland, was born on July 25, 1934, at the family farm near Inwood. She grew up and attended school in the Inwood area.
On Oct. 8, 1955, Muriel was united in marriage to Lyle F. Cooper in Sioux Falls, S.D., and this union was blessed with four children.
Muriel was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Kris (John) Rock of Bellevue, Neb., Nancy Johnston of Toledo, Ohio, Steve Cooper of Omaha, and Linda (David) Schaaf of Orlando, Fla.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle on Sept. 30, 2003; her son-in-law, George Johnston; and her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Charles Benson.