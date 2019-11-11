Pender, Neb.

Mylet Mary McGath, 96, of Pender, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the United Church of Pender in Pender. Pastor Daniel Springer will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery near Pender. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and will run until service time Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home of Pender is in charge of the services.

Mylet was born on Sept. 10, 1923, in Pender, the daughter of Carl Sr. and Johanna (Claussen) Otteman. Mylet attended Thurston County School District #3 and Pender High School, graduating in 1941. Mylet lived in California during WWII, where she helped support the war effort by building airplanes. She returned to Pender following the war, received her teaching certificate, and taught rural school in Thurston County.