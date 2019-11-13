Sioux City
Myrna L. Beatty-Koeppe, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at Riverside United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the church. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Myrna Lonnel Anderson, the daughter of Lawrence and Esther (Helder) Anderson, was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Inwood, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City.
On Aug. 16, 1953, Myrna was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Beatty in Sioux City. Myrna worked at Iowa Public Service for 14 years. She was a homemaker for many years before taking a secretarial position with the Sioux City School District for 26 years, retiring in 1995. Charles died Dec. 1, 1995.
You have free articles remaining.
Myrna is survived by her children, Lonnel (Delvin) Howard of Sioux City and Linda Klynsma of Box Elder, S.D.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one due soon; a sister, Roberta (Arlen) Krugeruud of St. Peter, Minn.; a "sister" Shirley (LeRoy) Mattes of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; a brother, Wendel Anderson; and two grandsons, Jacob Howard and Adam Klynsma.
Myrna was a very active member at Riverside United Methodist Church serving on many boards, committees and Naomi Circle. She belonged to the Siouxland Choral Association, Treble Clef Chorus, S.C. Retired Educators, and Community Day Care. Myrna was on the board of directors for Matney Westside Manor Care Review Committee, assisted with the Riverside Area Project for ten years, and was the Board President for Shesler Hall in '67 and '68. Myrna was a member of a group of girls who were lifelong friends called the "Loveless Leven." They grew up together, attended Central High School and kept in touch for 80+ years.
On July 14, 1999, Myrna was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Koeppe in Sioux City. Myrna and Bob enjoyed travelling and especially yearly winter vacations in Arizona.
She is survived by bonus daughters, Dianne (Terry) Brown of Crofton, Neb., and Kari (Gary) Henneous of North Sioux City, S.D.; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.