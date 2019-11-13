Myrna L. Beatty-Koeppe

Myrna was a very active member at Riverside United Methodist Church serving on many boards, committees and Naomi Circle. She belonged to the Siouxland Choral Association, Treble Clef Chorus, S.C. Retired Educators, and Community Day Care. Myrna was on the board of directors for Matney Westside Manor Care Review Committee, assisted with the Riverside Area Project for ten years, and was the Board President for Shesler Hall in '67 and '68. Myrna was a member of a group of girls who were lifelong friends called the "Loveless Leven." They grew up together, attended Central High School and kept in touch for 80+ years.