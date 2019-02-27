Ponca, Neb.
Myron Dale "Meatball" Fleury, 66, of Ponca, passed into eternal rest at his home Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
An informal time of sharing with the family will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Ponca State Park Resource Center. A celebration of his life will be 10 a.m. Friday at the same location. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Born on Dec. 24, 1952, to Russell and Helen Fleury, Myron was the second born of four children. He was a graduate of Ponca High School with the class of 1971. As a young man, he traveled to Colorado for a time and then to Alaska with like-minded friends to live the life of an adventurer and mountain man. Oh, the stories they told. Once the dream of working the pipeline had diminished, he returned to Nebraska and attended Kearney State for a brief time, and then graduated from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb., with a degree in carpentry. He worked the carpentry industry until his retirement in 2017.
Myron married Lynne Bostwick in 1977, and together they purchased and ran Fleury's Market, a family-owned business for several years. Out of this union, they had three sons, Sam, Nick and Jesse. Being a father and raising three boys might have been Myron's greatest joy and accomplishment. However, when grandchildren, Taylor, Ava, Jordyn, Mia, Will, Grace, and Rhett came along, being a Grandpa trumped it all.
Myron married Angela Kalkbrenner in 2013 and they enjoyed motorcycling and bee keeping together. In 2014, he was elected to the Dixon County Board of Supervisors. Myron was a founding member of the Ponca Outdoor Expo Advisory Board. His love of the outdoors brought him to Ponca State Park and the Missouri River often. Myron was active with the Via de Cristo of South Dakota serving on Planca many times. He made friends wherever he went.
He will forever be remembered as a true servant of Jesus Christ. He wore his faith every day and was not hesitant to share it. He texted a daily scripture devotion to 60 plus friends and colleagues five days a week for many years.
Left with incredible memories and stories of a life well-lived, although cut way to short are his wife, Angela Kalkbrenner; sons and their families, Sam, Ann, Ava and Will of Jefferson City, Mo., Nick, Krista, Mia and Grace of Indianola, Iowa, and Jesse, Taylor, Jordyn and Rhett; his daughter-in-law, Erin; mother, Helen Fleury, all of Ponca; sisters, Diane Holgate of Sioux City, and Marcia and Ed Mahon of South Sioux City; and brother, Roger and Pam Fleury of Omaha, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russ Fleury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myron Fleury memorial fund at the Bank of Dixon County.