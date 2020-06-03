× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Myron D. Rozell

Mapleton, Iowa

Myron D. Rozell, 71, of Mapleton, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with the Rev. Johnny Helton officiating. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Myron Dean Rozell was born on Feb. 4, 1949, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Arvil and Mildred (Oetken) Rozell. Myron grew up in Hawarden and later moved with his family to Le Mars, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Myron graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1967 and went on to attend Westmar College where he received a bachelor of science degree. Myron served in the Air National Guard from 1969 to 1975.