Myron D. Rozell
Mapleton, Iowa
Myron D. Rozell, 71, of Mapleton, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with the Rev. Johnny Helton officiating. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Myron Dean Rozell was born on Feb. 4, 1949, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Arvil and Mildred (Oetken) Rozell. Myron grew up in Hawarden and later moved with his family to Le Mars, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Myron graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1967 and went on to attend Westmar College where he received a bachelor of science degree. Myron served in the Air National Guard from 1969 to 1975.
In 1969, Myron married Sallie Arne. They were married for 27 years and had three children. Early in his career, Myron taught high school business, and coached football and girl's golf in Moville, Iowa before becoming director of the Lutheran Home in Perry, Iowa. Later, he worked at the Federal Land Bank in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and went on to take the position of president of First State Bank in Mapleton. Myron retired in 2011 after 26 years. In his retirement, Myron worked as a member relations consultant with American Bankers Association.
Myron volunteered his time over the years as a volleyball line judge and announcer for sporting events at MVAO schools. Myron was also a leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and FFA. He served on the board of multiple charitable organizations including Crossroads of Western Iowa, Maple Valley Economic Development Group, and as chair of the Legislative Committee for the Iowa Bankers Association. Myron enjoyed golfing, fishing, riding motorcycles, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a friend to all he met and found much joy in helping others. He truly loved his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his three children, Kellie White and her husband, Lee of Mooresville, N.C., Jason Rozell and his wife, Bethany of Nolensville, Tenn., and Kim Wells and her husband, Ricky of Dacula, Ga.; grandchildren, Kailey Rozell, Justin Kuglin, Andrew White, Ellie Wells, Grant Rozell, Lexie Wells, Lauren Rozell, and Sophie Wells; a brother, Randy Rozell and wife, Jean of Ireton, Iowa; an aunt, Irene Pralle of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, LaVerle Rozell and Dallas Rozell; and an aunt, Darlene Lange.
Memorials can be made in Myron's name to The Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp in Story City, Iowa or Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In lieu of flowers, his children request personal stories, memories and letters be written and brought to the service or emailed to memoriesofmyron@gmail.com.
