Nadine Clark, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Nadine Yvonne (Miller) Clark was born on Feb. 26, 1933, the second of four daughters to Dorothy and Howard Miller. Nadine was born in Bonilla, S.D. The family moved to Lawton, Iowa, when Nadine was a young girl. They lived in Lawton until moving to Moville when Nadine was in high school. She graduated from Moville High School in 1951 and soon married Ronald D. Clark of Moville.
Ronald and Nadine raised four children in Moville. Nadine was a stay-at-home mother who volunteered enthusiastically for the Woodbury County Swimming Program and the local Boy Scouts troop. She loved gardening, reading, visiting Lake Okoboji, and taking care of her grandkids and her dogs. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville. Nadine moved to Sioux City in 2008.
She is survived by her son, Roger Kim Clark (Janice) of Fredericksburg, Va.; three daughters, Pamela Barry (Robert) of Sioux City, Terry Riva (Fred) of Naperville, Ill., and Kelly Hannah (Brad) of Sioux City; one sister, Deanna Logan of Spencer, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Howard Miller; her husband, Ronald; her parents-in-law, Gertrude and Bill Clark; sisters, Betty Rhue and her husband, Bud, and Marian Steffen and her husband, Ernie; and brothers-in-law, Robert Logan, and Roger Clark.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Whispering Creek Memory Care Unit for their kind, compassionate care over the last two years.