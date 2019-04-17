North Sioux City
Nadine Grace Sexton, 78, of North Sioux City, passed away at her residence Monday, April 15, 2019, at Elk Point Prairie Estates.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Nadine was born on July 22, 1940, in Union County, S.D., to William and Fern (Hamilton) Skinner. As a child she lived in Hawarden and Akron, Iowa, until moving to Jefferson, S.D. She graduated from Jefferson High School in May 1958.
Nadine was united in marriage to Leo LeRoy Sexton on Oct. 3, 1959 in Sioux City. He preceded her in death in 2008. The couple made their home in North Sioux City. Nadine worked at McCook School as a cook and at Zenith.
She belonged to Riverside United Methodist Church. Nadine enjoyed reading, camping, fishing and spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Cindy Evans, of Sioux City; a son, Michael (Roxanne) Sexton of Sioux City; a son, Scott (Leisa) Sexton of McCook Lake, S.D.; a daughter, Lori (Terry) LaFleur of Sioux Falls, S.D.; four siblings, Lorraine (Leo) Deiterman, Lois (Doug) Wagner, Roger (Patty) Skinner, and Janet (Ardell) Sayler; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and five great-stepgrandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepgrandson; and granddaughter, Lauren Sexton.