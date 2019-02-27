Sioux City
Audrey "Nadine" Langley, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She peacefully went home to her husband, Richard, and her son, Ricky.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Tom LoVan officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Nadine was born on Oct. 16, 1936, in Onawa, Iowa, to Roy and Martha (Smothers) Pixler. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church from 1958 until 2006 when she joined Morningside Lutheran Church.
Nadine worked for Johnson Biscuit and several local restaurants. She was a food service employee with the Sioux City Community Schools for 38 plus years. She worked in the main kitchen from 1972 to 2002 and worked as a sub in various schools for the remaining years. Nadine worked many years at Robert's Stadium Concessions, and managed the concessions for three years. She also worked as the cook at Goodwill Summer Camp for two summers.
Nadine was married to Richard E. Langley on Jan. 5, 1958. To this union three children were born, April Nadine, Richard Elliott, and Steven Edward.
Nadine is survived by her daughter, April LaScala and her husband, Frank of Sioux City; a son, Steve of Ralston, Neb.; four granddaughters, Emily (Casey) Painter and Jillian (Eric) Bolles of Sioux City, Raven (Joe) Nickerson of Papillion, Neb., and Rachel Langley of Bellevue, Neb.; five great-grandsons, Breydon, Wyatt, and Coltyn Painter of Sioux City, and Dean and Devin Langley of Bellevue; and two great-granddaughters, Gwendolyn and Maisie of Sioux City.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her infant son, Ricky; parents, Roy and Martha Pixler; and brothers, Myrlin, Roy, Darrell, Carl, Richard, and Gene.