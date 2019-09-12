Sheldon, Iowa
Nancy Ann Borrink, 72, of Sheldon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon, with the Rev. Aaron L. Deutsch officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
Nancy is survived by her children, Terri (Rick) Boone of Sheldon, Lori (Jeff) Hartman of Maurice, Iowa, Steven (Lisa) Antrim of Sioux Falls, Becky Antrim of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Kay (Scott) Humphrey of Conneaut, Ohio, and Dale Borrink of Cherokee, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her mother, Thelma Brown of Sioux City; and a sister, Alice (Jim) Johnson of Sioux City.
