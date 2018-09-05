Sioux City
Nancy A. Dalcourt, 65, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at her home.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Nancy Ann, the daughter of Wendell and Opal (Rawlings) Neel, was born on Nov. 3, 1952, in West Point, Neb. She grew up in Bancroft, Neb., and graduated from Bancroft High School in 1972.
On Aug. 27, 1976, Nancy was united in marriage to William Dalcourt at Stone Park in Sioux City. This union was blessed with four daughters. The family made their home in Sioux City. Nancy attended Western Iowa Tech Community College to receive her business administration degree. She worked at Great West Casualty as a claims adjuster until retiring in 2007.
Nancy enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, crafting, camping and walking her daughter's dogs. She and Bill enjoyed traveling together and their annual trip to Sturgis, S.D. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband, William Dalcourt; daughters, Erin Dalcourt, Adina Dalcourt, Alicia (Eddie) Niemeyer and Tessa Dalcourt; grandchildren, Caymin, Corbin, Caelin, Tristian, William, Jaxson and Cameren; sisters, Carolyn (Dale) Hansen, Alice (Roger) Mohl and Lorretta Pallas; her granddogs, Tabby and Husker; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruthaline Zobel; nephew, Ronald Pallas; niece, Leigh Zobel; father and mother-in-law, Ronald and JoAnn Dalcourt; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Pallas and James Dalcourt.