Whiting, Iowa

85, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Service: June 10 at 10:30 a.m., Whiting Christian Church. Burial: Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation: June 9 from 5-8 p.m., at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

the life of: Nancy C. Linden
